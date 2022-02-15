Marshall Wace LLP Takes $11.44 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 246,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.