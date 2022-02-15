Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

