Eaton Vance Management Acquires 31,784 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Woodward were worth $38,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.