Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $23,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,846 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $74.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

