Eaton Vance Management Sells 725 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 625,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $162.21 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

