National Bank Financial Raises TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$36.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $40,410,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TELUS by 2,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 1,737,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.