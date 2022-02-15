Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.11. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

BYD opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

