Brokerages Set Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) PT at $140.00

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KUASF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.