Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

