Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $165.73 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

