FIL Ltd Sells 3,627 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

