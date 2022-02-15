First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 214.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

First American Financial stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

