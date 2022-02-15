Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,987,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,961,000 after buying an additional 1,466,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

