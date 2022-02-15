Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

