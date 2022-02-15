Morgan Stanley Has $208.70 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $208,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.