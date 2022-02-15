Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $179,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

