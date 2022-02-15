Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $212,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

