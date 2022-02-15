Mariner LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

