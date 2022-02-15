Mariner LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $6,827,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $4,852,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

