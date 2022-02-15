Morgan Stanley Cuts Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $32.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,722,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

