Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $98,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $120.66.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.