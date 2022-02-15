Mariner LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after buying an additional 5,227,651 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 115,266 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000.

FNDE opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

