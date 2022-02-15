Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,917,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

