Mariner LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,347 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,288 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

