Zacks Investment Management Purchases 330 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

