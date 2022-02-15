Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,271,211 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,271,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $143,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

