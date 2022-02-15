Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,536,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $320.25 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.06, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.46.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

