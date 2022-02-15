Zacks Investment Management Makes New $289,000 Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,640 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

