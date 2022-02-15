Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1,443.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,115 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TPH opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.