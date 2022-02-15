Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $101,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.