EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $106,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPO opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.