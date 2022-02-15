GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $368,000 Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,383,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -823.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

