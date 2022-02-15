Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MongoDB by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 581,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $429.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.