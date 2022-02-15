Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

