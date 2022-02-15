Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,523 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in First Solar by 134.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 24.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,803 shares of company stock worth $174,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

