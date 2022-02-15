Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Increases By 56.7%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Aperam has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

