ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,021.0 days.
ASMVF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.
About ASM Pacific Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.