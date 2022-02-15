ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,021.0 days.

ASMVF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.