125,001 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

