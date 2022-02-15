Invesco Ltd. Sells 652,922 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 652,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $158,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

