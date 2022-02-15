Invesco Ltd. Has $150.24 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $150,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.96.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.51.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

