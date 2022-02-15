Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $154,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Olin by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Olin by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Olin by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 16,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

OLN opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

