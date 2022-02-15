TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

