$0.25 EPS Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USCB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000.

USCB stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

