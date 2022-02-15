RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 109,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

