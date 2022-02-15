Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

