Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $87,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of O opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

