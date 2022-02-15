Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $93,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

SPHB stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37.

