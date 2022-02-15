Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $168,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

