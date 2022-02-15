Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

