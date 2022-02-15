Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,254 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $445,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 20.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 204,394 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at $883,000.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

